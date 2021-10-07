Jung Hoyeon, the young Korean who has panicked the planet since her appearance in “Squid Game”

A model in her debut, this young South Korean has seen her popularity explode in three weeks. In question, the equally dazzling success of the new Netflix series in which she takes her first steps as an actress. Louis Vuitton has just appointed her ambassador.

Louis Vuitton announced on October 6 the name of its new ambassador. Jung Hoyeon, a 27-year-old South Korean, is the new face of the French house. “It is an honor to start my acting career and to become, at the same time, the ambassador of Louis Vuitton”, declared the young woman in a press release unveiled by the brand, before continuing: “I am impatient to share future moments with Louis Vuitton as an international ambassador ”. Jung Hoyeon: His name may not have meant anything to you three weeks ago, but it’s on everyone’s lips now. In question, the worldwide success of the series Squid Game, broadcast on Netflix since September 17, and in which she plays one of the main roles. Portrait of a young stranger with a meteoric rise.

In video, the trailer for “Squid Game”

An accomplished model

Jung Hoyeon was born on June 23, 1994 in Seoul, South Korea. From the height of her meter 77, she made her modeling debut at only 16 years old. “I wondered what I could do with my life to be able to feed myself, she told the Vogue American in 2015. And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m tall, so why not try modeling?’ ”. Good pick. She quickly became known to the general public by participating in the show “Korea’s Next Top Model”, where she finished second. It didn’t take much more to sign with Esteem Models, the largest modeling agency in South Korea.

His pouty pout and piercing gaze quickly found their way onto the covers of fashion magazines like Vogue, SHE or Harper’s Bazaar. Comfortable in front of a camera lens, she is also comfortable on a catwalk. Recognizable by her long flamboyant red hair, she parades for the most prestigious fashion houses, such as Burberry, Chanel, Moschino, but also, already, Louis Vuitton, in 2017. Her modeling career well launched, the young woman then decides to ‘explore other universes.





A workhorse

In 2020, Jung Hoyeon joined the comedy agency Saram Entertainment. “I was getting ready for New York Fashion Week when my agency asked me to send an audition video. All I did during that time, other than eat, was read the script, ”the model told a press conference. The name of the manuscript in question: Squid Game. According to the creator of the series, the choice of the young woman to interpret the role of Kang Sae-Byeok, has become obvious. “I couldn’t find the perfect fit for the role of Sae-Byeok. But one day an audition tape came in and it was there. It was her I was looking for, ”said Hwang Dong-hyuk in a video made for Netflix.

Circled eyes, short hair, Jung Hoyeon swaps designer dresses for a unique outfit, a flocked green tracksuit set with the number 67 that his character wears in the series. She plays a North Korean refugee caught in a life-to-death competition against hundreds of other competitors. As a result, a tidy sum that would allow them to pay off their debts and change their lives. The public is won over.

Stay humble

In three weeks, her Instagram account grew by 13 million subscribers, making her the most followed Korean actress on this network, according to NME. An explosive success in the face of which the young woman remains particularly humble: “I am honored and grateful that they (viewers, Editor’s note) love my performance on the show. But I am well aware of the amount of work that awaits me and how much I need to learn to become a better actress, ”she said at a press conference. Season 2 of Squid Game has not yet been announced. But one thing is certain, in the frantic race that young actors around the world are leading to break through, Jung Hoyeon has, for his part, already won.