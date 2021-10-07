Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel sell their lavish villa

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have decided to part ways with their magnificent property in Hollywood Hills.

It’s a new page being written for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. As reported by the “Wall Street Journal” on October 4, 2021, the 40-year-old singer and 39-year-old actress-producer have put up for sale their sublime Los Angeles home. Located in the Hollywood Hills, the Spanish-style villa spans over 1,200 square meters and was acquired in 2002 by the “Sexy Back” performer when he was not yet married. The property consists of seven bedrooms, a gym and a tennis court. There’s also an outdoor area with two swimming pools, amenities put in place during the couple’s renovations several months before they go on sale.





“They are rarely in Los Angeles”

The price of the property: $ 35 million. According to People, the parents of little Silas (6 years old) and Phineas (1 year old) have decided to sell their house to live full time in Montana, where they own a second home. “They are rarely in Los Angeles and are happy to live in Montana. They also have a residence on the East Coast, ”a relative of the couple told the magazine. It was in Montana that the family had passed the confinement and that the actress had lived her second pregnancy in the greatest secrecy. The birth of their second son was announced a few months later, confirmed only last January by Justin Timberlake himself.

