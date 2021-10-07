Kate Middleton caused a sensation with a Zara dress for less than 20 euros!

Visiting University College London on October 5, 2021, the Duchess of Cambridge (again) made a big splash in her Zara plaid dress at 18 euros.

Seasoned modeuse but also responsible, Kate Middleton does not hesitate to re-wear the affordable dresses she bought in the past. This is also the case with this sublime Zara check dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore during a visit to University College London this Wednesday, October 5.

Kate Middleton: she wears a Zara dress again at 18 euros and makes an impression

If we often expect famous personalities to amaze us with looks from great designers day in and day out, finding out that they also wear their clothes multiple times, like most people, definitely makes a good impression.

Kate Middleton, a member of the British royal family, understood this phenomenon of affordable and accessible fashion and do not hesitate to praise it with these stylish appearances. The latest? Her Zara plaid dress, only 18 euros, that William’s wife wears with an elegance and style worthy of the greatest couturiers. We love it and we imitate it more than twice.

