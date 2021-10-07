Kate Middleton pregnant with her fourth child? This not insignificant detail that puts the flea in the ear

On April 29, 2011, Kate Middleton joined the very closed circle of the royal family. Eight years after having exchanged her first kiss with Prince William, met on the benches of the university, the one that everyone nicknamed “Waity Katie” had finally taken the plunge. But if it had taken her a long time to pass the ring on her finger, it had taken her much less before giving birth.

Only two years after her royal wedding with her prince charming, Kate Middleton gave the future king of England her first offspring. Born July 22, 2013, the adorable George was quickly followed by Charlotte, born May 2, 2015, then by the youngest of the band, Louis, born April 23, 2018. But the list could well grow to to believe several royal experts. The reason ? Meghan Markle’s best enemy would have committed a gesture that could well have betrayed a fourth pregnancy …





A few days ago, Kate Middleton and her husband William paid a visit to Northern Ireland. A trip during which they had the opportunity to taste typical dishes and drinks from the region, such as whiskey. But if the dad of George, Charlotte and Louis willingly lent himself to the exercise, his wife, she refused to drink alcohol, as revealed by the Express. It may seem trivial but for some royal correspondents there is no doubt: the Duchess is pregnant with her fourth child!

Others show themselves on the other hand

