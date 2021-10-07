Kelly Vedovelli (TPMP) clashe Cyril Hanouna with very raw words! He ends up uncomfortable!

In Touche pas à Mon Poste, Cyril Hanouna has a knack for launching heated debates. But this Monday, October 4, the topic of conversation seemed particularly serene. Indeed, the chroniclers spoke, among other things, about what was based the friendship between two people. That evening, it was especially Kelly Vedovelli who ignited the TPMP plateau. Because the least we can say is that the young woman says out loud and does not filter what she thinks!

In June 2020, she classified for example Karine Le Marchand as follows. ” she is the lady with the least empathy in the world. So she is not going to make us believe that she is going to take an interest in farmers (…) When she is filming and throws her leaves on the ground and it is the makeup artists who pick them up, I do not know if it is his very human side that will be of use to farmers ”.

Kelly Vedovelli: “Does it hide any frustration these comments?

And on September 22, 2020, she added a layer on the TPMP set. “I watched the show and I said to myself: everything Karine does, we see it. She’s watching the show at the same time as we are. I find that spoils the thing and with his comments which add even more se * e… I find that vulgar », she said before adding: “I prefer a show where there is some heaviness rather than something where it’s se * e from a to z“, She argued on the set. To make sure the message got through, Kelly Vedovelli continued: “Does it hide any frustration these comments?” In any case, it shows that she does not look good in her sl * p! “.





This Monday, October 4, nothing foreshadowed that Kelly Vedovelli was going to do his. Indeed, his words were not really vehement. That evening, Cyril Hanouna spoke of his argument with Bernard Tapie’s daughter, a few days before the latter’s death. He then wanted to know from his chroniclers how one recognizes a true friend. For Kelly Vedovelli, there are certain things that do not lie. “I think a friend is someone who knows how not to talk to you. He is someone who knows how to feel your emotions, who has a good sense of friendship, and who says to himself, well, we are not embarrassed, we do not talk to each other, we are there for the other, we are next to each other. We move forward together without speaking to each other, and we feel the emotions of the person. ”, she explained.

Cyril Hanouna really did not expect that!

The columnist feels a philosopher on the subject. She therefore continues to develop her theory on the subject. “Emotion is something essential in friendship because without emotion, we do not move forward”, has she indeed let go. On this point, Valérie Benaïm follows her. “Two real friends can stay in silence for hours”, does she validate. “There are certain words that we use on a daily basis and if we know our friend well, we feel that there is something that changes compared to usual and we say to ourselves’ I’m going to go see this person, I’m not going to talk to her but I’m just going to be there for her, be present in her life and move forward together, and cross the limits ”, then adds the columnist.

In the rest of the debate, the columnists criticized Cyril Hanouna for not responding to their SMS, especially Gilles Verdez, when he thought he was one of his friends. Isabelle Morini-Bosc wanted to know if Cyril Hanouna was responding to text messages to certain columnists. The main person then replied: ” To Matthieu Delormeau because he sent me a very nice message“. Kelly Vedovelli also quickly clashed: ” Ah, so you gotta be sure?“, She has indeed balanced live.

Cyril Hanouna did not expect that. ” We were talking about bar mitzvah a few moments ago, I hope that there aren’t too many rabbis watching us … »He concluded, embarrassed.



