Kevin Durant: “I may be naive but I consider Kyrie to be part of our team” | NBA

If Kevin Durant was not wearing the jersey of the Nets, no doubt that the management would have already tried to exchange Kyrie Irving … The All-Star point guard is still not vaccinated, and as it is, he can not help it. ‘train or play with teammates in Brooklyn. The situation therefore becomes very worrying 12 days before the recovery. And Kevin Durant, who arrived with him in 2019, finds himself at the same time in an uncomfortable position.

“I envision Kyrie being part of our team”, Kevin Durant said Wednesday. “Maybe I’m naive, but that’s just how I feel. But I think everyone here has this confidence in ourselves, in our group, and that if we keep moving forward, we can do something special. “

“He is a unique player and it will be difficult to reproduce what he brings”

For Kevin Durant, the Nets need Kyrie Irving to reach their goal. It’s the title or nothing else. It will all be decided next spring, and the All-Star winger doesn’t want to put pressure on his friend and teammate.

“He’s handling something personal right now, and while he’s taking care of that, we’re going to focus on ourselves here in the room and keep working. When he is ready to find a solution, he will find it. What I mean is that he is a unique player and it will be difficult to replicate what he brings. But professional sports are based on this mentality of putting the next player first, and so we can’t wait for the guys to step forward and fill that role to the best of their ability. “

As of right now, there is no deadline, and like Ben Simmons, for other reasons Kyrie Irving will lose hundreds of thousands of dollars with every game missed. In particular, it will be necessary to watch the start of the season since the Nets will play six straight matches at home.

” I’m not really trying to get too involved in this business ” concludes Kevin Durant. “It’s much more important than me and each of us individually. It’s a man’s personal choice over his well-being, and I just have to watch what happens, and keep training. I’m not going to give him advice. It’s his decision, it’s his choice, we all respect him, it’s way bigger than basketball. I don’t even feel comfortable talking to him about this stuff. I’m just there to support him, I come here and do my job as a team leader. And I hope things will be sorted out, I trust. “



