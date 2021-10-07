Keylor Navas’ nerves on the subject Donnarumma

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

Since the start of the season, PSG have been forced to deal with a particular situation with Keylor Navas, the goalkeeper who has proven himself especially last season, and the opportunity Gianluigi Donnarumma seized by Leonardo, while the Italian goalkeeper arrived in end of contract at AC Milan. Mauricio Pochettino, for the moment, refuses to clearly assert a number one and operates a certain alternation which does not really impact the performance of the two goalkeepers.

Navas responds curtly to a journalist

But that does not prevent this competition from being talked about and obviously Keylor Navas is fed up. The PSG goalkeeper did not fail to let a journalist know, as Mundo Deportivo relayed. At the time of his departure for selection, Keylor Navas would have been taken in by a journalist evoking the subject. And the Parisian doorman, annoyed, would have replied dryly: “you like controversy”. A crop in good and due form.



