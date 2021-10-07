Known lands or new horizons? Stockholm Nobel Prize for Literature

The most prestigious of literary awards to Asia or Africa? Historically very Western, the Nobel Prize for Literature is awarded Thursday in Stockholm with a hitherto unfulfilled promise to broaden its horizons.

The annual coronation, closely scrutinized by lovers of letters and publishers around the world, will be unveiled around 1:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT) under the golds of the bicentennial palace where the Swedish Academy is based.

To avoid leaks, academics are renowned for their spy-novel-style methods, using code names for authors and fake covers for books read in public by jurors.

But the typical profile of a laureate has long been fairly easy to determine: a man, Westerner and often European; not a bestselling author, often relatively anonymous; writing or being translated into a language read in the Stockholm Cenacle.

Of the 117 laureates in literature since the creation of the prizes, 95, or more than 80% are Europeans or North Americans – France alone has gleaned 13% of the prizes. There are 101 men on the list for 16 women.

For a long time, jurors emphasized that nationalities did not matter to them.

But at the end of a #MeToo scandal that had made it falter in 2018 – resulting in a very rare postponement of the price – the Academy had indicated that it had renewed its approach for more diversity of genres and continents.

“Before, we had a Eurocentric perspective on literature, and now we look around the world,” Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel committee, said in the fall of 2019.

– 17th winner? –

Since then, the specifications have been partly respected. Two women won the award, the Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk retroactively for 2018, and the little-known American poet Louise Glück last year, for a man: the Austrian Peter Handke, with sulphurous and very “old Europe” pro-Milosevic positions .

Since 2012 and the Chinese Mo Yan, only Europeans or North Americans have been sacred and daring has rather manifested itself in the eclecticism of the genre – like Bob Dylan in 2016.





And yet, the competition is there: the Kenyan Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, the Indian Vikram Seth, the Chinese Yan Lianke and Liao Yiwu, the Somali Nuruddin Farah, the Mozambican Mia Couto or even the Nigerian Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie are mentioned by the critics interviewed by AFP.

The “literary merit” remains “the absolute and unique criterion”, took care to reaffirm Anders Olsson to the American magazine The New Republic this week.

Always cited, never winners, do the Japanese Haruki Murakami or the Syrian Adonis still have a chance?

– Nobel “woke”? –

Among women, the Americans Joyce Carol Oates and Joan Didion, the Canadian Anne Carson, the Russian Ludmila Oulitskaïa, the Chinese Can Xue, the French Maryse Condé and Annie Ernaux, or the mysterious Italian Elena Ferrante – a pseudonym – also return for become the potential 17th winner.

Subject to the canons of neoprogressism, the Nobel Prize for Literature “will he become + woke +?” Asks the leading Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter. Or will the Academy send the era to waltz and continue in its lineage?

“I always hope for a big surprise – it makes the whole thing a lot more exciting. If they did exactly what was expected, the prize would lose its luster,” said Mats Almegård, literary critic at Fokus magazine.



He is betting on a European winner, such as the Romanian Mircea Cartarescu or the French Michel Houellebecq, considered largely nobelisable but which promises great controversies.

Other critics polled by AFP rely on the Canadian Margaret Atwood, the Hungarian Péter Nadas or the Norwegian Jon Fosse.

Of the approximately 200 to 300 applications submitted year in and year out to the Academy, five are selected before the summer. The members of the jury are responsible for reading them carefully and discreetly before the final choice shortly before the announcement. The deliberations remain secret for 50 years.

If the Academy continued in its Francophile tradition, authors like Nina Bouraoui, Tahar Ben Jelloun, Patrick Chamoiseau, Hélène Cixous or Marie Darrieussecq are considered as other outsiders to succeed Patrick Modiano (2014).

The Nobel season continues Friday in Oslo with peace, to end on Monday with the economy.