“Koh-Lanta”: Mohamed reveals the existence of a secret financial pact between candidates, the production answers him

Do the candidates of “Koh-Lanta” make secret pacts during, or even before the adventure? This is what Mohamed Derradji suggested yesterday, unsuccessful ex-candidate of the “Pacific” editions in 2005 and of the “Clash of heroes”, an All-stars version, in 2010.

“In 2005, we did it, we’re not hiding it”

Invited Wednesday evening in “Touche pas à mon poste” on C8, Mohamed Derradji in fact reacted to a rumor relayed by Cyril Hanouna on the air according to which there would be a “four-way pact to each win 25,000 euros“between several candidates of the season being broadcast on TF1.”It exists, it existed“, commented Mohamed Derradji about these secret financial pacts.”In 2005, we did it, we don’t hide it, we did it with Clémence, we did it with Coumba. We knew we were going to get to several in the final, we didn’t want just one to take the win. So, we shared it with five. We shared 110,000 euros“Said the former candidate who became famous for wanting to slay a goat with a machete during this same edition. He said a little later that the production of the show, Adventure Line Productions (ALP), was probably unaware of the existence of this secret pact.





“The viewer is completely duped”

An admission which surprised Charlotte, former candidate of “Koh-Lanta” in 2020, also present on the set of the talk show yesterday. “I am quite surprised because the production comes to see us, the producer comes to see us threatening us: ‘If you do that, you will see, you will never do’ Koh-Lanta ‘again.“, she said.”It discredits the adventure“, for her part reacted Geraldine Maillet.”On the contrary, it gives value to the adventure, it has a solidarity side“, defended Mohamed Derradji, recalling that this case went back to 16 years.”It completely discredits because it’s an underlying strategy. The viewer does not know. He’s completely duped. He won’t figure out what’s going to happen“, added Charlotte.

A little later, Mohamed Derradji underlined the question of secret alliances between candidates arose more acutely for the “All-stars” editions of “Koh-Lanta”. “Before leaving, the candidates know who is cast. They make phone calls between them: ‘I’m leaving, we get together. We make an alliance ‘. They all know each other!“, said the ex-candidate of the adventure game.

“I find it a shame and sad if it is true”

Joined by puremedias.com, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, boss of ALP, affirms to have discovered yesterday like the televiewers the supposed financial pact passed between Mohamed, Clémence and Coumba in 2005. “I find it a shame and sad if it’s true“she commented, confirming that” thethe regulation forbids it“, even if in fact, the production cannot decide how the winner will use his 100,000 euros.”They are also warned that some promises made during the game may not be honored afterwards.“, she slips.

Regarding the more specific risks of alliances between the “All-Star” candidates even before the game begins, Alexia Laroche-Joubert is reassuring. “It is precisely because we are well aware of this risk that a certain number of procedures have been put in place.“, she recalls. Among these, the fact of notifying only a few days before the departure each selected candidate, without indicating to him which other adventurers will take part in the adventure, or to take more people than the number of participants expected.

“More than the money, what these adventurers want is the title!”

“The very mechanics of the game are designed to disrupt or even break any alliances between candidates, especially with old hands like those of the All-Stars seasons.“, adds the producer of” Koh-Lanta “. And to cite jumbled up immunity necklaces, surprise immunity advice or immediate eliminations after certain tests. For proof of the effectiveness of these devices dedicated to creating from “adventures“, Alexia Laroche-Joubert quotes the alliance of women who recently shattered in the edition currently being broadcast. Before concluding:”More than the money, what these All-Star adventurers want even more is the title! Their holy grail is the totem!“.