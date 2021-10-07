Kylie Jenner bloody and naked: she reveals a video … terrifying!

As she waits for her second child, Kylie Jenner continues to strengthen her immense empire. Despite the many rumors that still hang about her partner’s infidelities, the latter remains focused on her professional goals and her baby.

And concerning its pretty baby bump, the youngest of the Kardashian siblings no longer hesitates to show it, she who had so well concealed her first pregnancy. Whether on her Instagram account or at the MET Gala, Kylie Jenner impatiently awaits the birth of her next child. A pregnancy that she formalized after the summer, in a video in which she presents her ultrasounds to her mother, Kris Jenner.





However, this second pregnancy had already leaked to the press long before its announcement. During a campaign rally for the election for governor of California on August 19, Caitlyn Jenner had hinted that the family would welcome a newcomer. “I have eighteen grandchildren and recently learned that another is on the way. So it will be nineteen“. An announcement that hit the mark with Kylie Jenner fans, who already suspected her of being pregnant.