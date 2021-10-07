Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert, embezzlement, the hammer blow of Eddy Mitchell

In a relationship with Jalil Lespert, and while they are preparing to meet again, Laeticia Hallyday is targeted by Eddy Mitchell who does not seem to want to let her go. The illustrious actor indeed doubts his generosity.

The singer currently in full promotion of his last number indeed seems to accuse the widow of Taulier of having embezzled part of the receipts of the concert in homage to Johnny at the Accor Arena for his profit, whereas she had promised in Daily, the program proposed by Yann Barthès on TMC, to donate all of it to an association in the fight against cancer, a disease that killed Taulier four years ago.





“As long as people pay and artists aren’t

paid, these are the Restos du Cœur for me. There, that’s why. “, He dropped in” Le Parisien “, as recalled by France Dimanche, which returns to the quarrel between Eddy Mitchell and Laeticia Hallyday, who did not already appreciate during Johnny’s lifetime.

“If, in fact, all those who took part in this show in memory of the rocker did not receive a fee, it is because all of the earnings generated by the sale of tickets were donated to an association fighting against cancer, as the companion of Jalil Lespert had assured in Daily, on TMC, shortly before the festivities, ”adds the publication.

This generosity is however questioned by Eddy Mitchell, who launched a strange comment when the argument of a donation to an association against cancer was advanced by “Le Parisien”: “But of course …”.

