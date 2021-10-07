Laporta close to completing two signatures at 0 €

President of Barça, Joan laporta is about to settle two internal hot files. Information confirmed at a press conference this Wednesday by the general manager of the Catalan club, Ferran Reverter.

Barça Mercato: Ansu Fati and Pédri soon extended!

Orphan of Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona has a series of disappointing results at the start of the season, punctuated by two slaps received against Bayern Munich and Benfica (0-3) in the Champions League. This series of negative results seriously weakened the situation of coach Ronald Koeman in Catalonia. But if Barça leaders are busy bringing in a new coach, they are also working behind the scenes to settle another file internally. Lionel messi gone to PSG, Ansu fati is now at the Catalan project center.





The leaders of Barça indeed want at all costs to secure the future of their young player, whose lease expires in June 2022. The management then began concrete steps to extend Ansu fati, but also Pédri, elected best young player of Euro 2020. Negotiations between the different parties are continuing. And the general manager of Barça, Ferran Reverter, has just sold the fuse, ensuring that these two issues will soon be settled. “The extensions of Pedri and Ansu Fati are going very well”, he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

FC Barcelona must continue to do its homework

Ferran Reverter is convinced that the two young players will extend to Barça. But the Catalan club, hit hard by a financial crisis, will also have to pay attention to its payroll. “The first thing Barca have to do is do their homework. We have done a lot of the work, the payroll has gone down, but we have to keep working and if that happens of course we will be able to sign top players. Barça have “fair play” and from next year, if he continues to do his homework, he will be able to bring in the players we want “, he added .