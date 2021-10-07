Laurent Voulzy separated from his wife Mirella Lepetit: it’s over between the singer and the journalist!

Laurent Voulzy is single! The singer ended his long love affair with Mirella Lepetit. It is in the portrait that dedicates him Release in its edition of October 7, 2021 that we learn the sad news. They had been together for over twenty years.

Laurent Voulzy returns with an unexpected book entitled My cathedrals – co-written with Laurent Joffrin – published by Stock. The opportunity to learn a little more about the singer’s passion for the Middle Ages, religion and these essential buildings of France. A pleasure that he rediscovers since he has lived across the Channel for a long time. “This father of four boys [l’identité du dernier a été révélée tardivement, NDLR], all musicians, who lived for a long time in England, before a recent separation, recognizes a frozen affection for … Queen Elisabeth“, writes the newspaper, revealing in passing that the interpreter of Rockollection therefore broke up with Mirella Lepetit.





Laurent Voulzy had married in second marriage Mirella Lepetit in 2010; a civil ceremony had taken place in England then another in France, with relatives and friends. Previously, he had been married for the first time to Betty, who died in 2015 from cancer and had had a great story with Véronique Jannot. The singer’s second wife was a journalist at New Observer and led a discreet life away from show business with her husband. The now ex-couple had lived in the suburbs of London then in a house in Saint-Pierre-Quiberon, in Brittany.

They had met during an interview in the 1980s, had befriended for years and then ended up becoming lovers. “We are two big talkers and since we know each other, our big conversations revolve around the existence of God (…) He is the most charming man on Earth and it is I who have him.“, she had however confided in France Sunday. From now on, they undoubtedly address each other towards the Heavens …