law banning almost all abortions in Texas suspended by federal justice

The law of unprecedented severity banning the majority of abortions in Texas was suspended by a federal judge on Wednesday, October 6, as part of a complaint filed by the administration of Joe Biden. If the Minister of Justice greeted a “Victoire”, the consequences of this decision on access to abortion in this state are unclear.

Texas law, which came into effect on September 1 and now suspended, prohibits abortion once the embryo’s heartbeat is detected – around six weeks pregnant, when most women don’t know they are pregnant. The text does not provide for an exception in the event of incest or rape, but only in the event of a medical emergency.

In recent years, comparable laws have been passed by a dozen other conservative states and struck down in court because they violate the jurisprudence of the United States Supreme Court. This guarantees the right of women to have an abortion as long as the fetus is not viable, ie around 22 weeks of pregnancy.

But the text of Texas has a unique device: it confides “exclusively” it is up to citizens to ensure that the measure is respected by encouraging them to file a complaint against organizations or people who help women to have illegal abortions. The Supreme Court, where the Conservative justices have a clear majority, invoked these “new questions of procedure” to refuse to block the law. What convinced the Ministry of Justice to file a complaint.





“Although the court ruling gives us a sigh of relief, the threat of an abortion ban in Texas continues to hang over the state.”, reacted Wednesday Brigitte Amiri, of the civil rights organization Aclu. “We already know that the politicians behind this law will stop at nothing until abortion is completely banned”, she added.

Especially since Texas law allows citizens to initiate proceedings, including retroactively, for abortions that would have been performed during a temporary suspension of the text, explains the New York Times. If clinics resume providing abortions after the suspension announced on Wednesday, they will therefore be exposed to legal consequences if the law is subsequently reinstated. Establishments contacted on Wednesday “expressed their hesitation”, explains the American daily. The state of Texas has appealed.