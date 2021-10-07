League of Nations – France overthrows Belgium (3-2) and goes to the final

They were stunning. For their reunion with Belgium after the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, the Blues of Didier Deschamps, led 2 to 0 after the first act of this semi-final of the League of Nations, finally got the best of the numbers 1 in the FIFA rankings thanks to a superb second period, with goals from Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé and Théo Hernandez (2-3). France will try to succeed Portugal on the list in Sunday’s final against Spain.

The France team were not perfect, but it had been a long time since they had thrilled their supporters with such vigor. His players either, moreover, evidenced by the immense collective joy of the Tricolores following the first goal of Théo Hernandez’s career in Blue (2-3, 90th), with a splendid strike from the left which punctured a Thibaut Courtois helpless at the end of a game with a totally crazy scenario.

Benzema and Mbappé put the Blues back in the saddle

This time, the Belgian goalkeeper will not be able to blame his opponents for their football, since they almost constantly carried the danger on the opposing goal during the second period. It must be said that the partners of Hugo Lloris, author of several superb and important parades (4th, 73rd), were back to the wall. After the first 30 minutes when the two teams surrendered, it was the Belgians, eager to take revenge for the Russian setback three years ago, who took the lead.

While the French block gradually retreated, leaving too much space for the attackers, especially unable to get the ball out, Yannick Carrasco took Lloris for lack of a shot at the near post after a hook on the left of the area ( 1-0, 37th). Four minutes later, Romelu Lukaku mystified Lucas Hernandez before shooting the tricolor goalkeeper (2-0, 41st). In bad shape, the Blues then reacted with their attacking trio.





Taking back control of the ball, this time much more aggressive at the loss of the ball, Didier Deschamps’ troop did not stop putting pressure on the Belgians in their camp. And the French attackers, so expected, started the revolt. Antoine Griezmann, he showed the way, by scrambling to go press high. And Benzema hit the mark, on a discount from Mbappé in the area, to score his 11th goal of the season, club and selection combined (2-1, 62nd).

In the process, the PSG player, who remained in six matches without a goal in blue, and who was very impactful, saw the Madrilenian give him the ball to transform a penalty obtained by … Griezmann (2-2, 69th ). In a disjointed end to the game, Lukaku thought of giving the victory to the Red Devils (88th), but his goal was refused for an offside position. Then on a deflected cross from Benjamin Pavard, It was Théo Hernandez who triggered the hysteria, and allowed the world champions to offer themselves a title shot in three days against La Roja.

