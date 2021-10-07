League of Nations – Notes from Belgium – France: The pride of Mbappé, the ordeal of Varane

Hugo Lloris: 4

His fantastic parade in front of De Bruyne (3rd) could have launched a new masterclass. But Lloris lived three minutes of absolute nightmare. He is caught on his supports, and by a slight deviation from Koundé, on the opening of the score and leaves his first post open (37th). A minute later, he was pierced by the overkill of Lukaku, again at his near post (40th). Hard. Vigilante on a firecracker from De Bruyne (73rd), he did not gambergé. Not the style of the house.

In short… Two goals at the near post, difficult to forgive.

Benjamin Pavard: 5

His mania for defending by retreating cost the opening scoring. But his first half hour had sown promises with a little academic recovery (8th) and a desire to bring the surplus to the image of his center for Griezmann (77th). If he still leaves too much time and space for Carrasco on the refused goal of Lukaku (85th), he is at the origin of the goal which tilts the meeting by taking the lane on the right side.

In short… He made up for it.

Yannick Carrasco, goalscorer for Belgium – France, October 7, 2021 in the Nations League Credit: Getty Images

Jules Koundé: 5

With its catastrophic revival in the axis (3rd) resurfaced the demons of the Euro. But Koundé showed great strength of character. If we can blame him for not having sufficiently helped Pavard on the opening goal, his decisive intervention in front of Hazard (31st) saved the homeland. It was therefore the most consistent of the defensive trio in the duels.

Raphaël Varane: 3.5

Lukaku very quickly put it in his pocket. Eaten by an acceleration of the Belgian buffalo (3rd), he never knew how to get rid of it. Lukaku has never stopped leaning on him and the Madrilenian has never found the solution. He’s the one covering Carrasco on the action of the first goal. And if he saves a perilous action from the heel (64th), his evening was painful.

In short… Devoured raw.

Lucas Hernandez: 3.5

Another victim of the Belgian cannibal. Naively trapped on a body sham from Lukaku, it cost the second Belgian goal. Until now, however, he had mastered the debates. Less solicited after the break, he lived a quieter second half even though he lagged behind Lukaku’s disallowed goal.

In short… A terrible mistake.

Théo Hernandez: 6.5

Authoritarian in defense, he was much less brilliant than against Finland on his ball climbs. For a long time very discreet in the opposing camp or awkward (60th), he balances the final mine which tilts the meeting. Decisive, he still justifies the 3-4-3 on his own.





In short… What a strike! But what a strike!

The joy of Karim Benzema and Théo Hernandez, defenders of Belgium with the France team in the semifinals of the League of Nations, on October 7, 2021 in Turin. Credit: Getty Images

Paul Pogba: 5

Two exquisite balls for Mbappé then Benzema (14th) launched his match. But he suffered from Hazard’s activity that he could not frame and the Blues were suffocated by his inability to get out of Belgian pressure at the end of the first period. It was much better after the break. And he could have afforded a cannon shot if his free kick had not hit the bar (90th).

In short… Less influential in the game.

Adrien Rabiot: 4

Solid in the duels, he started with the bit to the teeth. But Eden Hazard made him go through hell by slipping behind his back. Neither Pogba nor Rabiot were able to solve the problem which plunged the Blues into darkness at the end of the first period.

Replaced by Aurélien Tchouaméni (75th) who could have signed his entry without a horizontal from Courtois (76th). The Monegasque brought dynamism. We want more!

Antoine Griezmann: 6

Comfortable in his role as a backward leader, he set the pace even though he initially suffered from Witsel’s impact. Higher in the second half, he took more control and especially caused the 2-2 penalty. Of course, he misses a golden opportunity but his complicity with Mbappé and Benzema is the best news of the evening.

Kylian Mbappé: 7.5

We immediately felt that he had come to Turin for nothing. Very quickly in the center of everything, he was the only source of danger, thanks to his lightning accelerations (6th, 27th, 45th) for 50 minutes. We can blame him for his individualism but how could it be otherwise when his teammates had their heads in the bag? If he forgets a Benzema absolutely alone (67th), he also gives a caviar to Griezmann (58th) and finds Benzema on the goal of the Madrilenian (62nd). And, above all, he faced his fate and buried the demons of Bucharest by cheating on Courtois on a penalty (69th). The pride of the champion.

In short… After words, actions.

Kylian Mbappé took his responsibilities against Belgium Credit: Getty Images

Karim Benzema: 6.5

Capital in construction, especially after the hour of play, he scores the goal that relaunches everything in an impossible situation. After putting France back on track, he showed them the direction with relays in the game, always fair discounts. His agreement with Mbappé completely disrupted the beautiful Belgian machine. A real defensive involvement like a breath of fresh air in the Belgian highlight.

In short… A last half hour of fire.

Replaced by Jordan veretout (90th).

