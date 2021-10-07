Leak unveils competitor project for Steam

Among the many elements of the massive Twitch leak is the “Vapor” Project. Behind this not very subtle name hides a competitor for the giant of the distribution of video game, Steam.

For many years, Steam has mastered the PC video game distribution market. There are many competitors, often linked to publishers like Ubisoft Connect, EA or GOG and of course the Epic Games Store, but they remain for the moment rather marginal on the market compared to Steam.

Amazon in the ranks

It is without too many surprises that we learn, thanks to the massive data leak from Twitch, that Amazon would consider launching its own video game store under the code name “Vapor”, a direct reference to the name of the targeted competitor. The idea is very logical for Amazon, which is already the supermarket for the whole world, but also the owner of Twitch, a platform where everyone can discover their next favorite game through the experience of a streamer.





In the files of Vapor, we find references to an integration with Twitch which would allow, one imagines, to be able to buy games from Twitch, or on the contrary to see the games running in real time from the store. The games distributed on Vapor could also integrate the functions necessary to stream live on Twitch easily.

Some Vapeworld assets, including some 3d emotes with specular and albedo maps

I don’t have whatever version of unity installed that they used, so I’m limited in what assets i can get caps of with stuff like blener and renderdoc.

There’s custom unity plugins in here for devs too. pic.twitter.com/6y4woQDcst – Sinoc (@ Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

We also find in the files a project “Vapeworld»Using the Unity engine to create a virtual world in 3D and accessible in VR. Maybe it’s competing with Steam Home, Steam’s VR interface.

It is impossible to know where this project is at Amazon, and if it has not been abandoned since. However, it can be noted that the files also refer to Fortnite and PUBG support. The first is however the jewel of Epic Game, which one can hardly imagine landing in a store other than the Epic Game Store.