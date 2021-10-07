Létang pushes a rant after the sanction of the LFP

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the wall Mike Maignan in figures

She took a long time to make her decision public, the disciplinary committee last night! It was shortly before midnight that she notably announced that following the excesses of the North derby, the LOSC was given a withdrawal point in the standings suspended and a closure of the visitor parking lot for all away matches. until the end of the year. Lille supporters are therefore banned from travel until 2022. Sanctions that did not please the highest leader of the champions of France.

“On the side of Lille, the president, Olivier Létang, qualified the decision of the commission of“ surprising and totally unfair ”, one can read in the daily newspaper. “I remind you that the LOSC was not the organizer of the meeting and that our supporters never left the visitors’ parking lot,” he said. The basic problem is still not resolved and it will never be if we do not get out of partisan debates. Beyond the decision of the disciplinary committee, it seems to me that he takes on a collective responsibility (clubs, institutions, authorities…). French football today encounters problems that can affect all clubs and all stadiums. The stadium cannot be held hostage by a tiny minority. “

Olivier Létang, president of Lille, denounces an “unfair” sanction https://t.co/PjRQ56gMtv via @team

– Xavier Brochart (@xbrochart) October 6, 2021