Ligue 1: Lens, Lille and OM get a suspended point withdrawal

The clubs of Lens, Lille and Marseille were sanctioned Wednesday with a withdrawal of one point suspended by the disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League, after the incidents that marked the matches Lens-Lille and Angers-Marseille. Angers, for its part, was sanctioned with two matches behind closed doors for its Coubertin stand, one of which was suspended. The firm match has already been purged. The SCO was also fined 20,000 euros.

For Lens, LOSC and OM, the suspended point withdrawal is accompanied by additional measures. Lens was sanctioned with two matches behind closed doors, already served. Lille and Marseille see their visitor parking lots closed during away matches until December 31, 2021. These sanctions come after overflows in the stands during the Lens-Lille derby on September 18 and during the Angers-OM match on September 22 .





“It seems very severe to me, both the suspended point withdrawal and the travel ban for our supporters, especially for a match that has come to an end and in which no injuries were recorded.“, Jacques Cardoze, director of communication for OM, told AFP.

(With AFP)

