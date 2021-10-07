Limoges loses again, Gravelines opens its counter against Paris

First victory for Gravelines

Beaten on the wire Sunday by Asvel (83-81), Gravelines won its first success of the season on Wednesday evening, at home, against Paris (90-82). The Northerners built their success in the second quarter (51-43 at the break), a consolidated effort in the third quarter where they counted up to 15 lengths ahead, carried by Marcquise Reed. The American full-back scored 21 points (7 rebounds, 6 assists) to finish at 31 evaluation.