Limoges loses again, Gravelines opens its counter against Paris

The score did not parade much in Limoges, which received Bourg-en-Bresse for this second day. The CSP, slightly ahead at the break (24-29), completely cracked in the third quarter, registering only five points. Bourg-en-Bresse (5th) took off and signed a second victory in a row (59-54) after a success against Pau-Lacq-Orthez in the opening.
In a match marked by clumsiness (32% shooting for Limoges), the Bressans were able to count on Axel Julien, still solid (14 points), and on Rasheed Sulaimon, top scorer of the match (18 points) and decisive in the money time. Laurent Legname’s men join Châlons-Reims, Le Mans and Asvel among the teams with two victories.
First victory for Gravelines
Beaten on the wire Sunday by Asvel (83-81), Gravelines won its first success of the season on Wednesday evening, at home, against Paris (90-82). The Northerners built their success in the second quarter (51-43 at the break), a consolidated effort in the third quarter where they counted up to 15 lengths ahead, carried by Marcquise Reed. The American full-back scored 21 points (7 rebounds, 6 assists) to finish at 31 evaluation.
The BCM climbed to 8th place with this balance sheet, while Paris (16th) suffered a second defeat, already beaten by Dijon last week.