Loana at worst, shock revelations about her daughter Mindy

When Loana thinks of her daughter Mindy, tears mix with anger. How to resolve the tensions? We tell you everything!

Loana, sadder than ever!

How to forget the show Loft Story ? In the early 2000s, it was the first reality TV program. Obviously, its concept becomes a social phenomenon. Moreover, the candidates who have accepted the challenge become stars in just a few days. However. They didn’t know what was being said about them outside. Very quickly, our colleagues from Paris Match reveal that Loana has a daughter. The controversy swells to the point that production does not know if it should accept this lie. Despite the ordeal caused by her toxic relationship with Jean-Edouard, she will hang on. The icing on the cake is that the public chooses as the big winner. Two decades later, the young woman is still in the spotlight … for better and often for worse!

Who will have the last word, Loana or Mindy?

When asked about her daughter, Loana obviously has nothing to be ashamed of. She believes that Mindy rejects from near or far what concerns her. ” When you are told: ‘I don’t want to see you!’ We are not going to insist either. ” Demolished by this situation, the winner of the Loft specifies that she is heartbroken by this situation. “I feel like I have the plague. I am not an outcast! ” Rejected and criticized by Mindy, she has no other choice to let go and move on. With the curiosity of fans and the press, is this really possible?

The less than‘Objeko can say is that in 2021, Loana has often hit the headlines. Between her many stays in a psychiatric hospital or in drug withdrawal treatment for adults, it is difficult to follow her. Regularly invited to Cyril Hanouna’s, the haters weigh heavily on her. They don’t understand when she’s talking. Worse, they believe that she has put on weight so much that nothing looks good on her. In short, we are far from the mermaid image of its beginnings! Regarding Mindy, she confides in us that she has ” outright erased his phone number. ” This atypical strategy allows him to refrain from reconnecting and systematically falling on an answering machine. If we sum up, she doesn’t have Mindy’s instructions for use. For years she has suffered from not ” not having raised her and watched her grow. Today, she stands in the way and refuses all contact. Never mind, Eryl Prayer’s friend has a lot (too much?) “Cried, tortured the brain and the heart” and wants to turn the page.





No is no !

Since the summer of 2017, Mindy has in turn become a mother. When she heard the news, Loana’s heart leaped in her chest. More than anything, she would like to hug or meet the eyes of the little princess. But then again, she hits a wall. There is no question of her trying to hold on to the branches using her role as a grandmother. So, to date, no reunion and even less meeting in good and due form!

Loana is not having much illusions. It would take a miracle for Mindy to reverse her decision. Also, with a smile, Loana tells us that she still has dreams of a bottle and diapers. ” I would love to have a baby. If I actually meet someone. ” Lucid, she knows full well that the biological clock is ticking. “I’m already 44 years old, I have to find Prince Charming quickly (laughs)! “

In fact, you don’t have to be a shrink to understand that she really wants to overcome this horrible “Lack of not having seen [sa] girl grow up. ” It is clear at least on one point. If she ever gets pregnant tomorrow, it is obvious that she will not make the same mistakes again. And for good reason, nothing and no one will be able to replace Mindy! Will she be sensitive to this last statement? Only the future will tell us ! Following the next episode of the Loana saga! With her, we never have time to go around in circles, but more to piss off. We send him all our kind thoughts!



