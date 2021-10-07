LoL: This champion who received more skins in 3 years than some in 11 years

Buying skin on League of Legends is an almost mandatory step for any summoner who spends at least 2 games per day in Summoner’s Rift. Even if they don’t give you any additional skills, they will definitely give you style.

A lot of people spend a lot of money on their favorite champion and can leave all their savings there if it’s a colorful character (but mostly in skins) like Ezreal Where Lux. On the other hand, we find players who would like to slam a few tickets in the game on their favorite character but who cannot for the simple reason that their champion is not in the good graces of Riot Games. A moving thought to OTPs Skarner who have been waiting for more than three years.

A champion, or rather a champion, beats all statistics. With her next skin coming with patch 11.21, she will become the first character to receive the most skins in 3 years.

Kai’Sa, the darling of Riot Games

Kai’Sa, the Daughter of the Nether, arrived in the Summoner’s Rift in July 2018, so a little over three years ago. And the least we can say is that she was VERY spoiled cosmetically. She has indeed received seven skins … and the eighth is already underway. For comparison, we can think of Taric, released in 2009 the Shield of Valoran has only 5 skins to his credit, same observation for Udyr released the same year. There are many examples, even with more recent champions:

Illaoi – November 2015: 3 skins

Taliyah – May 2016: 3 skins

Ornn – August 2017: 2 skins

etc.

One of the many champion skins in League of Legends

The success behind K / DA largely explains the champion’s plethora of cosmetics but also the choice of JackeyLove last year for her skin celebrating her Worlds victory. The two K / DA themed skins each received a Prestige Edition, so we’re factoring them in – since they have to be purchased separately – to come up with a total of eight skins. In the output order, we find:





Exterminating angel

K / DA

K / DA prestige edition

Arcade

K / DA ALL OUT

K / DA ALL OUT prestige edition

Invictus Gaming

To this list will soon be added Kai’Sa dragon of the lagoon, a new dracomancer-themed skin. Thus, the Daughter of the Void joins Riot Games ‘beloved kids’ club alongside champions like Lux, Ezreal, Ahri and Akali. Hopefully the developer continues to keep in mind the game’s most overlooked champions in terms of aspects – we urgently need skins for Illaoi, Kled and so many more …

By MGG Spain