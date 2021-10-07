Loris finally wins the Mysterious Star in Les 12 Coups de midi: “It’s a little unreal”

Loris, Jean-Luc Reichmann’s current Midday Master who had dethroned Bruno two days ago, has just won his first Mysterious Star in The 12 Coups de midi, after his failure the day before. He reacts to TV-Leisure.
48 hours ago, Tuesday October 5, 2021, Loris managed to achieve a feat by eliminating Bruno, the biggest winner of the 12 midday shots: “Fifou Dingo” had, in fact, participated in 252 programs and won more than a million euros in gifts and winnings in the game of Jean-Luc Reichmann on TF1. “I didn’t want to lose until I could show what I was capable of“, he warned at the outset during an interview with TV-Leisure. “I had come to win.“Bad luck, yesterday, and while the mysterious Star of September / October 2021 was completely discovered, Loris got tangled up in the brushes in the rules of the game. What prevented him from winning the window that was offered yet to him.
“It’s a little unreal“
But no question of making the same mistake today: Loris was finally able to land his very first Mysterious Star, for a total amount of 36,746 euros, after the “adventures“ yesterday, as he describes his mess of the day before. “I didn’t expect to have so many presents at 20. I’m very happy to have won all of this, but I didn’t realize at the time. It’s a little unreal, it surprised me a little “, concedes the one whose overall jackpot now stands at 39,246 euros in earnings and gifts.
Mysterious Star clues decoded
It is therefore David Guetta who was hiding behind the mysterious Star of September / October 2021. The statue of the Virgin could be linked to his very religious mother or to… Madonna: the famous DJ almost worked with the “Madonna” , but had not been able to complete this project for a funny reason. On the other hand, he had participated in his Confession Tourin 2016. The terrestrial globe could symbolize that it is known internationally, but here recalled its hit The World is mine. The palm trees, on the other hand, could remind that the DJ often officiated in Ibiza, but pointed the finger at his life in Miami. The shower head evoked the establishment “Les Bains Douches” for which he was responsible with his wife Cathy Guetta, moreover symbolized here by the fan, one of his favorite accessories. Even if for the production the fan recalled the many evenings organized in Ibiza. The Palais de Justice could recall the competition between the Justice group and the DJ, but indicated the law studies he had done. The plane could recall that David Guetta had mixed in the sky. The Cadillac, finally, evoked the Cuban origins of its current companion. A new mysterious Star will be in play, starting tomorrow, Friday October 8, 2021 in The 12 Coups de midi.
The Mysterious Star of September / October 2021: David Guetta