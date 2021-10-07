Luana and Paul Belmondo moved: Giacomo, their youngest son, “turned into a man”

The young man, who reveals his talents as a drummer on his Instagram account, was also entitled to a touching word from his father, Paul Belmondo. On the same social network, the former racing driver writes: “Happy birthday my Giacomo time flies too quickly and how proud I am of you Papa who loves you “. In the comments, Estelle Lefébure, David Hallyday and Laura Smet wished a happy birthday to the little brother of Alessandro and Victor Belmondo (30 and 27 years old).





The Belmondo clan showed the whole of France that it was united, during the national tribute to Bebel in the Cour des Invalides, on September 9th. During the ceremony, Victor Belmondo, the grandson of the actor who died on September 6, delivered a heartbreaking speech to the assembly. “Where he is, I am sure and certain that he is smiling, as always (…) He is an eternal sun. Thank you grandpa for giving us so much joy. Thank you for sharing your positivity so much. You leave us filled with this immense happiness. We think of you, we love you, and have fun with your friends who you missed so much“, declared the one who follows in the footsteps of his illustrious grandfather.

A month after the patriarch’s disappearance, the Belmondo family still seem so inseparable and loving. A happiness after mourning which is a pleasure to see.