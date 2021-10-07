M.2 SSD Converter for Xbox Series X | S: A Chinese Company Made It! | Xbox one

SSD storage cards for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are quite expensive today. Although the price has fallen since the release, today it takes around 215 € for a 1TB storage card to plug into the back of your console to increase its capacity. But the cards could be reshuffled with the arrival of adapters for M.2 SSDs.

The door open to other converters for Xbox Series X?





So they did! A Chinese company has succeeded in creating an adapter that allows the use of M.2 2230 type SSDs with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. We are talking here about creating a product similar to the commercially sold SSD cards that are to be connected to the back of the consoles.

The discovery was shared on Hermitage Akihabara and would provide the same benefits as the Seagate storage card sold commercially. The product is sold on the Sintech site for around € 32 and the site mentions that only nVME M.2 2230 SSDs are supported.

Although this news is encouraging at first glance, it should still be noted that the handling remains for the moment rather limited.





First, you still have to pay for the adapter with the shipping costs, and Sintech specifies that the adapter only works with certain M.2 SSDs. Thus, the Western Digital CH SN53 is supported while the Western Digital PC CH SN53 is not, which is quite logical when you know their shapes.

This is a size limitation since few SSDs are available on the market today with these constraints and the products are quite difficult to find. We find some used on Ebay with a capacity of 1 TB at a price of 160 € with shipping costs, but we finally arrive at a price quite close to the official Seagate cards when you add it all up.

For the moment, this adapter is therefore only reserved for fans of hack and curiosity, but the most interesting is that modders are starting to release new products that could, one day, democratize the use of different storage. for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. At the moment, the ecosystem is still relatively closed.