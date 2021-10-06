Macron wants to renew François Villeroy from Galhau

Emmanuel Macron wishes to reappoint the governor of the Banque de France, François Villeroy de Galhau, who has been in office since November 2015, announced the Elysee on Wednesday.

“The President of the Republic plans, on a proposal from the Prime Minister, to appoint François Villeroy de Galhau governor of the Bank of France,” wrote the presidency in a press release.





“The President of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate are seized of this project of appointment, so that the interested committee of each of the assemblies makes a decision under the conditions provided for by the fifth paragraph of article 13 of the Constitution”, specifies the press release.

Former pupil of the Ecole Polytechnique and the ENA, aged 62, Mr. Villeroy de Galhau was notably chief of staff of Dominique Strauss-Kahn (1997-1999) then of Christian Sautter (1999-2000) at the ministry of the Economy, but also Deputy CEO of the BNP Paribas group from 2011 to 2015.

In his traditional “letter to the president” last July, the governor of the Banque de France called for the country’s debt to be lowered after the health situation has improved, in particular by controlling the rise in public spending and by reviewing the budgetary rules. .