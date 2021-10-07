Maeva Ghennam (Les Marseillais) balances her four truths to Greg Yega, Mélanie Orl and Benji Samat

Maeva Ghennam knows how to be cash. It was during a question and answer session with her fans where she swung on the Marseillais whom she hates.
Maeva Ghennam, the candidate of Marseillais vs The Rest of the World, had some free time on Tuesday, October 5. She therefore offered her 3.2 million subscribers a question-and-answer Story session on her Instagram account. The opportunity to find out what she really thinks of the other candidates of the W9 reality show. And the young woman does not go dead hand. Some Marseillais even take it for their rank.
Maeva Ghennam no longer speaks to Greg Yega or Benjamin Samat
At the question “You always talk to Greg Yega ?“, she answers : “No never lol. When I learned to his robbery, I wrote to him and he blocked me as he told all our friends that he was happy. It must be his girlfriend Melanie Orlenko in lack of confidence in her hihi “. Maeva Ghennam no longer talks to Benjamin Samat, who unfollow her after she insults her best friend Flo André. “He told me : “When I come back to Dubai, we see each other ” and since 0 news “, she reveals. Fortunately, she can count on Jessica Thivenin, Thibault Garcia or Paga from the Marseillais family but also on Nikola Lozina and Laura Lempika, Julien Bert and Hilona and Simon Castaldi from the Rest of the World family. Maeva Ghennam then admits not being cold with Victoria Mehault “but with Bastos, her boyfriend, yes “. The latter was quick to comment on this message in his story: “She’s looking for me there. Do we agree?”
The attacks of Maeva Ghennam to Alix and Anaïs Camizuli
Maeva Ghennam Then went after her ex-best friend Alix. “I stopped the one-sided friendships, even more with the people talking about you“, she says. Then she attacks Anaïs Camizuli, the winner of Secret Story 7 in 2013, and participating in Moms and Famous, who would have said in an interview that she was “insupportable“. “I don’t care what she thinks of me. Besides, she’s been talking about me several times.“, writing Maeva Ghennam in fine fettle.