Marine Le Pen proposes to lower VAT to 5.5% for gasoline, gas and electricity

This decrease will represent “340 to 350 euros” in savings per year, according to the candidate of the RN, who also wants “to remove subsidies” to “intermittent” energies such as wind or photovoltaic.

Marine Le Pen, candidate for the RN at the Élysée Palace, proposed Wednesday, October 6 to lower the VAT on gasoline, gas and electricity to 5.5% instead of 20%, to provide French households with a “purchasing power shock“.

“The prices are soaring. It stifles the French and it enriches the State, and that is not admissible“, Justified the candidate of the National Rally in an interview broadcast on YouTube and her Facebook account, eager to”give the French back their country and their money“. “What is absolutely terrible for French households is the increase in constrained spending“, Affirmed Marine Le Pen, who promises to propose other measures in favor of purchasing power in order to”return between 150 and 200 euros per month to French households“.





“340-350 euros»Savings per year

This reduction in VAT on the three products, petrol, electricity and gas, will represent in total “340-350 euros per year»Economy. For gasoline, it will represent about 10 euros saved on a full 60 euros, she detailed. “I cannot admit that in 2021 people are not warming up (…) I do not admit hearing people who, like environmentalists, explain to us that the car is a luxury good.” while “in the countryside, we cannot do otherwiseThan having a car, argued Marine Le Pen.

To further lower the electricity bill, on which a tax partially finances renewable energies, Marine Le Pen also announces that it will “remove subsidies“To energies”intermittentLike wind power or photovoltaics. Six months before the presidential election, purchasing power is establishing itself as one of the flagship themes of the campaign, while energy prices are soaring in Europe.