Mazda to launch two new large SUVs in Europe

Mazda has formalized the arrival of two new SUVs for its European range: the CX-60 and CX-80. These will therefore be placed above the CX-5, which has just been (slightly) restyled. They will be launched within two years.

Mazda will thus considerably strengthen its offer of backpackers on the Old Continent and address new customers, in particular via the CX-80, a large template that will be equipped with three rows of seats. The brand indicates that these models participate in an offensive in the premium. There is a good chance that these SUVs will push the sedan and station wagon 6 towards the exit.





The manufacturer also announces that these will be its first plug-in hybrid models in Europe. The plug-in versions will have a four-cylinder combined with an electric block. The manufacturer will also offer new in-line six cylinders, gasoline and diesel, with 48V micro-hybridization. However, it is not yet a question of 100% electric, the brand recalling that it is currently developing a new base for this type of engine, which will be ready in 2025.

The SUV offensive will also take place internationally. The manufacturer will offer in North America and other markets outside Europe the new CX-50, CX-70 and CX-90, the latter having “an enlarged body structure”.

Another Mazda announcement, the MX-30, the brand’s small electric SUV, will be available in 2022 with a PHEV version equipped with a rotary engine that will act as a generator, which will improve the vehicle’s range.