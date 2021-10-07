“Mbappé and Benzema had an extraordinary match,” said Griezmann

The France team qualified this Thursday for the final of the League of Nations by dominating Belgium (3-2) after a stunning match. Antoine Griezmann highlighted the role of the Benzema-Mbappé duo in this crazy comeback.

The France team won the opportunity to pick up a trophy unseen in its history on Sunday. The Blues will play in the final of the League of Nations against Spain after overthrowing Belgium (3-2) on Thursday. A result not easy to imagine at the end of the first period concluded by two goals ahead for the Red Devils. But France’s supposedly magical trio finally shone in unison. Excellent on the lawn of Juventus Stadium, Kylian Mbappé first served Karim Benzema in balancing acts (32nd). Then Antoine Griezmann caused a penalty converted by Kylian Mbappé on an attempt left by the Real Madrid striker (69th).





>> League of Nations; relive France-Belgium (3-2)

“A fantastic match”

If the goal of the qualification came from a strike from Theo Hernandez after a raid by Benjamin Pavard (90th), the attacking trio changed the meeting. Antoine Griezmann was the first to highlight his two comrades after the meeting. “I am very proud of the players, the group, the staff. We started well, then we were too far behind. At half-time we had the right words. Kylian and Karim had an extraordinary match up front by pressing because that does us good. By scoring. By making the difference. It was a fantastic match, “he savored at the microphone of TF1. Such a performance is now expected Sunday against Spain.