Kylian Mbappé (8)

Three months after his failed penalty shootout at the Euro, the French prodigy rebounded well, taking his responsibilities to equalize with a nice penalty (69th), but also by carrying his team from start to finish. Thrown in depth but especially by hitting the ball in the foot, he brought danger at the start of the match. He came back strong in the second half, offering a great opportunity to Griezmann (58th) and serving “KB9” in the box for the 2-1 (62nd). After his penalty, he was not far from finding the net (86th).

2/12 Hugo Lloris (5) Good and not so good on this high level shock for the goalkeeper and captain of the Blues. He was surprised on the low shot from Ferreira Carrasco (37th) and the missile sent by Lukaku (41st), but he had made an exceptional save on a recovery from De Bruyne (4th) and also released a powerful attempt from the playmaker Belgian in the second half (74th).



3/12 Jules Koundé (5) The 22-year-old central defender started the game badly by offering almost a goal (4th). But he then made up for it by jumping into the feet of the Belgian players. He also made a nice comeback on Hazard (31st), before being a little passive on the goal of Ferreira Carrasco (37th).

4/12 Raphael Varane (4.5) In the middle of defense, he did what he could against Lukaku’s power, staying focused. He is not really at fault on the opposing occasions but did not seem to be the great defensive leader of his team. He must do better in this role.

5/12 Lucas Hernandez (4.5) Unlike Varane, the central left-handed Bayern was authoritarian in the face of Belgian pressure, he made a good comeback on Lukaku (7th) but was completely taken by the Belgian scorer on the 2nd goal (41st). Little worried afterwards.



6/12 Benjamin Pavard (4) The right-back didn’t have a great game despite his cross on the winning goal in the 90th minute. Very high at the start of the match, he struggled to play the role of winger, even if he went so far as to regain a cross in the 2nd (8th). Defensively, he is too passive on the opening scoring of Ferreira Carrasco (37th). He struggled to bring into the game afterwards.



7/12 Paul Pogba (7) Less omnipresent in the recovery (with 3 central defenders and Rabiot around him), he created a little danger in the first period with good openings for Mbappé and Benzema (13th, 14th). Before doing a fairly huge second period in the activity. He could even have scored, with a header above (50th) and a good free kick on the ridge (90th).





8/12 Adrien Rabiot (4) Not really inspired on the restart, he even struggled a little when he was put under pressure, as on a loss of the ball at the start of the second half. Defensively, he did not really hamper De Bruyne on the 2-0. Replaced in the 75th minute by a Tchouaméni much more used to evolving in a double pivot.

9/12 Théo Hernandez (6) He is the hero of this beautiful evening in Turin with an unstoppable cross strike in the 90th minute. He has a good quality of strike which allows him to score regularly, which is a new weapon for the France team. On the other hand, in the game, he was too discreet, perhaps not used to advancing so high in placed attack. He rarely had a one-on-one against Castagne.

10/12 Antoine Griezmann (5) A day without for “Grizi”, since he weighed little in the game in his team and was too awkward to finish, since he missed more or less clear opportunities (58th, 64th, 77th and 80th). But he obtains the penalty of the equalizer (68th) and is at the origin of the 3rd tricolor goal. This is not the return of the great Griezmann, but it remains a voluntary Griezmann.



11/12 Karim Benzema (6.5) Very discreet in the first period, where he did not really win, leaving it to Griezmann to play the game, “KB9” never gave up, even going to pressing in the second half. It was he who revived his team with a perfect sequence around 5 Belgian players (62nd)! His technical relationship with Mbappé is promising. At last ?



12/12 Kevin De Bruyne (6.5) Certainly left too free of his movements by the French circles, “KDB” was able to put his teammates in orbit and not just Lukaku on his goal (41st). He gave a soccer lesson at times. When it dies, all of Belgium becomes powerless.



