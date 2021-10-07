Kylian Mbappé did not slip away, far from it. The tricolor prodigy was clearly the great man of the victory of theFranc teame against Belgium (2-3), Thursday in Turin, during a semi-final of the League of Nations rather crazy. The Blues were indeed led 2-0 by the Red Devils before coming back to score in the second half and snatch the victory thanks to Theo Hernandez in the 90th minute!

WhileAntoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema have long been discreet during this shock (“Grizi” was surprisingly awkward, while “KB9” participated in the revolt after the break), Mbappé tried to make the difference against the Belgians from start to finish. His talent clearly changed the game. Three months after his terrible missed goal against Switzerland at the Euro, he did not shake by equalizing with a superb penalty.

In the radius of disappointments, Hugo Lloris went through on the two Belgian goals, Lucas Hernandez was overtaken by Romelu Lukaku on the 2nd, Raphaël Varane suffered well against the power of the Belgian colossus and Benjamin Pavard did not really given satisfaction on the right. As a left piston, Theo Hernandez did not shine more before giving the victory to his team.

