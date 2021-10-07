Mbappé, from “problem” to solution / League of Nations / Demies / Belgium-France (2-3) / SOFOOT.com

A few days after admitting to The team that he had thought of pressing pause with the Blues after his missed goal against Switzerland at the Euro, Kylian Mbappé averted his bad luck by scoring the goal of the French equalizer in a second period of very high level . The proof that when you are at the bottom, you can only go up.

Put side by side, the contrast between the two images is striking. June 28, at the height of the Bucharest night, Kylian Mbappé is alone. Alone in the face of his failure, alone in the face of his doubts, alone on the field, where his teammates do not jostle to come and slip him a little word, a little hug. One hundred days later, things have changed a lot. At the 69e minute of this France-Belgium, in the semifinals of the League of Nations, when the referee decides to award a penalty to the Blues after viewing the video, Kylian Mbappé does not slip away. However, others are candidates to transform the sentence and score this precious 2-2 goal. The Parisian is playing double or quits. And when he catapults the inflate from the penalty spot to Thibaut Courtois’ right window, this time, it is all the Blues who are heading towards him as one man to celebrate. And with them the French public, the same who had hurt him so much after his lost face-to-face with Yann Sommer.

In the second half, it was Maestro Mbappé

Because fate definitely does things well, sometimes this return to grace, in a match with an incredible scenario in which Kylian Mbappé will have greatly contributed to the French comeback in the second half, comes three days after the river interview with Kylian Mbappé in the newspaper The team. The one in which he said he felt, after Switzerland, “To be a problem” for the France team and even considered taking a break: “This is what I was made to feel and this is what I felt. The message I received was that my ego was making us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space, and that without me, therefore, we might have won. (…) The most important thing is the France team, and if the France team is happier without me, that’s how it is. ”

After emptying his bag, Kylian Mbappé knew that his performance would be watched more than those of boyfriends. So he did what he does best, and provided the best possible response: that of the field. Involved on the three French goals – he is a decisive passer for Benzema on the first after a festival in the Belgian defense, transforms the penalty on the second and is at the start of the action on the third -, the Bondynois delivered a second act of very high quality, which translates into figures in its overall copy: 5 shots (1er French), 2 framed (1er), 1 assist, 3 crosses (1er), 80 balls affected, 16 duels including 75% won (3e French). Mbappé played fair, well, certainly lost a lot of balls (21), but was successful in the last gesture, all that was lacking in his Euro.





A comeback that will remain, and a place in the final. Great work from the whole team. See you on Sunday !!!!! GO THE BLUES ?????????? pic.twitter.com/0CVlBeRrgg – Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) October 7, 2021

All is forgiven

He who had accustomed us from his youngest years to a consistency in excellence, and had known with the Euro his first big failure, now learns that the only direction that it is possible to take when we have touched the bottom is up. He learns above all, even if he probably already knew it, that the public is fickle, and that he is ready to forgive almost anything if there is a victory against Belgium at the end. An audience that must feel quite stupid, this evening, imagining that he could have pushed out of the France team a boy who, if he has not always shone, displays at only 22 years old. Golgoth’s statistics (50 caps, 18 goals, 17 assists) and has the gift of being indispensable in such moments. It’s a bit the thing, with Kylian Mbappé: no matter how much we question him, no matter how disproportionate the expectations placed on him, in the end he always reminds us that he is indeed a unusual player.

By Alexandre Aflalo