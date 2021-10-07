Mbappé wants to leave, Jérôme Rothen attacks Leonardo

Paris Saint-Germain could well lose Kylian Mbappé next summer. The world champion will be at the end of his contract and does not seem keen on the idea of ​​extending it.

In Paris, the Mbappé case is on everyone’s mind. While the last summer transfer window scared more than one Ile-de-France fan, the world champion has come out of his silence in recent hours to publicly affirm his desire to leave the club in the capital. A blow for the management of Paris Saint-Germain. At the same time, the player’s mother has just announced that her son may also extend. But few observers are walking in this direction. This is particularly the case of Jérôme Rothen, who clearly resents Leonardo.





“Try to make sure that there is this trust”

On the antenna ofRMC, the consultant pushed a rant against the Brazilian. “I blame Leonardo. He’s a sports director and that forces you to manage your best players. When he returned to PSG two years ago, Leonardo was to have two assignments. We must go after him. When you hear Kylian’s speech, you feel that he hasn’t done enough for the Mbappé clan. I blame him. He had to do everything possible. Afterwards, it concerns Mbappé but you will have done what you had to do. Try to make sure there is that trust. Leonardo managed this file like any other but it is not possible ”, said Jérôme Rothen, annoyed by the fact that Leonardo did not put all the goodwill in the world to secure Mbappé’s future.