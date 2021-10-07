Mbappé was pressured by Messi, the next leaders’ offer unveiled!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

Now that Kylian Mbappé has let go of all his truths, the situation is a little clearer concerning his future. Yes, the Paris striker wanted to join Real Madrid last summer, but a contract extension is not totally to be ruled out. An open door which the club of the capital intends to take advantage of, supported by weight supports.

Messi insisted that Mbappé stay

Indeed, in this file, a man seems decided to weigh with all his weight: Lionel Messi! Barely arrived at PSG, the Pulga obviously does not intend to see its new club become poorer with the loss of its prodigy. From the moment he arrived, the Pulga was very clear. “The Messi – Mbappé relationship is fantastic both on and off the pitch. Messi was one of those who insisted the most to stay at PSG, ”journalist José Alvarez reveals on El Chiringuito.

To see now if Kylian Mbappé will stay more than a season with Messi in Paris, which will necessarily depend on a possible extension. This night, the journalist Nicolo Schira has indeed unveiled what should be the next proposal for a contract extension of PSG. A five-year contract, with the same salary as Neymar of 36 million per year, should be put on the table. Enough to convince Mbappé?



