Mega-factory electrifies Tesla-Germany relationship



MEGA-FACTORY ELECTRIZES RELATIONS BETWEEN TESLA AND GERMANY

by Victoria Waldersee

BERLIN (Reuters) – While the mega-factory built by Tesla in Germany could receive the final authorizations within a few weeks before opening, the general manager of the American manufacturer Elon Musk is expected on Saturday in the small town of Grünheide to celebrate the event.

Although public gatherings remain limited to 5,000 people in Germany due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tesla has requested and obtained the right to host up to 9,000 people on this occasion.

This privilege, which is in addition to the green light given to the Californian company to start building its new factory even before having received a final authorization, is, according to the critics of the project, the proof that Tesla can be exonerated too easily. rules – a trend they fear will continue.

The pre-approvals Tesla obtained from local authorities are legal, but rarely used by German companies because if the project is ultimately reworked, all costs of the original reclamation are their responsibility.

This does not seem to concern Elon Musk too much, and if some Germans criticize him, especially in environmentalist and trade union circles, others welcome his daring and see it as a way to open a breach in the regulations that they consider too restrictive in terms of town planning, the labor market and the environment.

“I am convinced that Tesla can have a positive impact on Germany,” Brandenburg Land Minister of Economy, Social Democrat Jörg Steinbach, a big defender of the factory project, told Reuters.

“The idea of ​​taking a closer look at the current legislation and seeing if it can be modernized – without risking a loss of legal control – is in my view totally justified,” he added.

DISCOUNT AND LOW SALARY CONTRACTS

The red carpet rolled out by the local authorities in Tesla is not to the liking of the unions, who intend to fight for workers to benefit from employment contracts that meet German standards, nor of environmental activists who are worried about the future. plant extensions.

“Tesla must respect environmental laws, town planning rules and labor and unionization laws,” warns Birgit Dietze, leader of the powerful IG Metall union in Brandenburg and former member of the Volkswagen supervisory board.





Elon Musk, who does not hide his hostility to trade unionism and his irritation at the constraints imposed by German law, opposed them, in a letter sent in April to the authorities, the urgency of the fight against climate change.

Once operational, the mega-factory is expected to produce 500,000 electric cars per year and generate 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery capacity, more than any other factory in the country.

The hiring process promises to be laborious, however, with Tesla offering wages at its factory 20% lower than the collective bargaining wages offered by German automakers, IG Metall said.

The American company is also attacking the standard employment contract by offering its employees to receive stock options and bonuses instead of paid leave.

Tesla thus intends to gain in competitiveness to cope with the rise of Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW in the electric vehicle market.

POLISH WORKFORCE?

It remains to be seen whether this strategy will convince German workers, while according to IG Metall and Jörg Steinbach, only 800 to 1,200 jobs out of the 12,000 offered have found a taker so far.

Tesla did not respond to requests from Reuters, but a study of job postings on LinkedIn tends to confirm their lack of attractiveness, with fewer than ten applicants for most positions opened last month.

Grünheide being located 45 minutes by car from the border with Poland, Tesla’s salvation could come from the Polish workforce for whom “a salary 20% lower than the German average remains very attractive”, underlines Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, specialist in the automotive industry.

“German manufacturers could not afford it because they would have big problems with the unions. But Tesla can do it,” he said.

Elon Musk had hoped to start production of the Tesla Model Y at the Grünheide plant in July to supply the European market with his SUV, but local reluctance and the addition of a battery factory delayed work.

The American manufacturer therefore had to import vehicles built in China, which resulted in longer waiting times and higher costs.

While a public exchange with citizens worried about the factory project, scheduled for September 23, has been transformed into an online consultation, officially to prevent the spread of the coronavirus even though Tesla was authorized at the same time to organize its “mega party “, the opponents do not intend to disarm.

“The question is not Tesla. The question is whether we take citizen participation seriously,” Michael Ganschow of the environmental organization Grüne Liga told Reuters. “You can’t say, ‘You make electric cars, so you can do whatever you want.’

(French version Tangi Salaün, edited by Sophie Louet)