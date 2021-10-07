Meghan Markle: These members of the royal family “hostile and jealous” who made her lose patience

In a new enriched version of his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, the famous English biographer Andrew Morton returned to the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the monarchy, there is now a year and a half. The book – released for the first time in April 2018, shortly before the couple’s wedding – focuses in particular on the alleged tensions between the Sussexes and certain members of the royal family.

In this unauthorized biography, Andrew Morton reaffirms that on the palace side, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “were very difficult to deal withAs indicated by the extracts from the book relayed by The Mirror on October 5, 2021, the Duchess of Sussex would have found some members of the royal family “hostile and jealous“, with the exception of Queen Elizabeth and her late husband Prince Philip. The former American actress would have judged this institution “slow and, frankly, unimaginative“.

Frustrated at not being able to act as she saw fit, certainly in a more agile and faster way, Meghan Markle finally considered pursuing her projects outside the monarchy. “Her own projects, especially the Grenfell cookbook and the capsule collection she had overseen for Smart Works, were the type of projects she wanted to work on – and they could take place outside of the royal world.“Disagreeing with protocol and suffering in silence from the brunt of media pressure, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband first took an extended hiatus in Canada in the fall of 2019. From there they initiated their departure from the monarchy.





It was a hard blow

the Megxit greatly shook the Crown. Officialized in March 2020, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie then put their bags in California – where the Duchess is from – in the hope of a more peaceful family life. “On personal plans, their departure from Britain was quietly greeted by some members of the Windsor family and their courtiers, but institutionally it was a blow. “

In private, the relationship between Prince Harry and his family suffered greatly from this hasty departure and would, even today, be somewhat delicate. It must be said that their truthful interview with Oprah Wifnrey, accusing a member of the royal family of racism, did not help matters …

Despite everything, the Sussexes do not seem to regret their decision: financially independent thanks to juicy contracts with Netflix or Spotify, they devote themselves to their Archewell foundation. At the end of September, the couple made a very noticed first trip to New York to call for a fairer Covid-19 vaccination campaign. A trip for which he left Archie and his little sister Lilibet (born in June) in their large villa in Montecito.