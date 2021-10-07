Mercato: al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo take dear for their management of the Mbappé file

Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux, PSG, OM, OL, ASSE: the top 10 best scorers in Ligue 1 in activity

Even if they have not lost hope of extending it, even if his mother, Fayza Lamari, suggests that it is still possible, Nasser al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo played with fire with Kylian Mbappé and got burned. The president and the sporting director of the PSG believed to have the hand on the fate of the attacker but they were too late to negotiate for an extension or to sell him and find themselves today in a situation where they risk to see him leave available next June.

For Nicolas Anelka, former PSG striker who became a consultant on RMC, it is almost a serious fault: “When you have a phenomenon like that, you re-sign it two years before already. That is a big mistake. If you can’t resign it, you just sell it. Even if they have been renegotiating for three years. If you can’t re-sign the best player in the French championship, for me you sell him because you know you’re going to find yourself in trouble. And when he has six months left, why would he extend it when tomorrow he can have any offer from any team ”.

