Mercato: his extension, Real Madrid, Leonardo … the latest revelations on Mbappé

We can’t wait for Belgium-France tonight, that we can talk about Kylian Mbappé for his performances on the pitch! Because for two days, between his interview with L’Equipe and that of his mother in Paris, it is only a question of his future. Last night, the Spanish show El Chiringuito tried to decipher the situation for the PSG striker. Here are his conclusions.

Already, for his journalists, it is obvious that Fayza Malari spoke to the Parisian to try to calm things down with PSG, who were annoyed by the words of his player at L’Equipe. By saying that relations were excellent with Leonardo, that discussions for an extension were underway and that her son would play the game to the end, the mother of the world champion made a strategic rapprochement. But for El Chiringuito journalists, there is no doubt that Mbappé will sign with Real Madrid in January. On the other hand, the news should ultimately not be spread! Leonardo’s rant showed that the Qataris club were touchy on this sensitive subject. The official announcement should therefore only fall at the end of the season, in June. But Mbappé will be merengue from January …

⚠️✍️ “Si MBAPPÉ FIRMA con el Real MADRID el 1 de ENERO, NO se hará PÚBLICO. Habrá SILENCIO hasta JUNIO” Lo está contando @jpedrerol in # ChiringuitoMbappé pic.twitter.com/Q7iFAAht4n

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 7, 2021