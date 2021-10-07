Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Al-Khelaïfi is preparing a Neymar-style offensive for Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 7, 2021 at 9:15 am by AD

At the end of his contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé asked his management to let him go this summer because he did not want to extend, but he ultimately stayed at PSG. In order not to see his number 7 take off in 2022, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would intend to launch a new XXL salvo. Indeed, the Parisian president intends to offer Kylian Mbappé the same salary as Neymar.





While his contract will expire on June 30, Kylian Mbappé tried to get an exit voucher during the last summer transfer window. As the French striker confided, he asked his management to sell him this summer because he did not want to extend. Finally stayed at PSG, Kylian Mbappé is heading straight for a free and open departure on July 1. However, as he made clear, the die is not yet cast. “I learned something: the truth of yesterday is not that of today, it will not be that of tomorrow. Did you know that Messi was coming to play at Paris Saint-Germain? The truth is, I wanted to leave this summer. I don’t want to talk people about it. It’s tiring for everyone. I think we can create something extraordinary this year. Coming to disturb everyone with speeches, post-match interviews where we don’t even talk to you about the match, just: “So, are we going?”… No, no. As I said, we don’t know what can happen in football. We don’t know anything at all. Six months ago, I didn’t know I wanted to leave ” , has explained Kylian Mbappé To RMC Sport .

A salary like Neymar for Kylian Mbappé?