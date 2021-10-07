Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Paul Pogba has only one solution for his future!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 7, 2021 at 11:30 am by Hadrien Grenier

While he would now be looking to extend his contract at Manchester United, Paul Pogba would actually have no real choice but this one.

Present at Manchester United since 2016, Paul Pogba has had its ups and downs within the team of Premier League. And less than a year from the end of his contract, everything indicated that his future would be written elsewhere. His agent Mino raiola had also affirmed on several occasions in recent months that the future of his client would no longer be written within the residents ofOld Trafford. This could also have been verified this summer as PSG approached the French international to welcome him before being held back by the colossal claims of Manchester United, never open to the idea of ​​selling his player. And now, against all expectations, it is the question of an extension of Paul pogba which is advanced in the press, and all the more so since the negotiations have started. Obviously, no agreement would be found yet, but the will of the 28-year-old would be good to return to the Red devils by becoming one of the highest paid circles in the Premier League according to THE TEAM , claim to which the club trained by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is able to respond.





No way out is open for Paul Pogba

The whole question, then, is how the talks will evolve over the next few weeks, but the trend clearly seems to be in the direction of an extension for Paul pogba. Bad news for the PSG, who was still keen to welcome him next summer on a free transfer as has been argued in the press on several occasions. Only here, if he was open to the idea of ​​joining Paris this summer, Paul pogba would now close the door according to information from THE TEAM . A return to France would ultimately no longer be a priority for him, which gives the advantage to other clubs in the race for his signature. Other clubs, but who? It is in fine the whole question.