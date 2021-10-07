Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Zidane at the origin of a thunderclap for Mbappé?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 7, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. by BC updated on October 7, 2021 at 3:38 p.m.

Linked to PSG until June 2022, Kylian Mbappé is very far from an extension and seems to have his eyes on Real Madrid. Nevertheless, a possible arrival of Zinedine Zidane could allow the club of the capital to revive in this file.

High priority of Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé was the subject of an offensive Florentino Perez in the last moments of the summer transfer window, but the PSG quickly realized that his star was not for sale. However, Kylian Mbappé revealed this week that he had communicated internally his decision to pack up, while his contract runs until June 2022. “ I asked to leave, because from the moment I didn’t want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement “, recognised Kylian Mbappé in an interview with RMC . Now the PSG hopes to be able to convince his number 7 to extend before January 1, the date from which the latter will be authorized to engage with the club of his choice for the 2022/23 season, but the capital club is leaving from afar . ” What can make me stay at PSG? We are far from it, since I wanted to leave this summer. I’m not going to be the hypocrite and come and throw a bottle in the sea, like, “Oh, I don’t know.” “, confessed Kylian Mbappé. However, the PSG could have a strong argument to present in the coming months.





Zidane, a determining element for Mbappé?