Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Zidane at the origin of a thunderclap for Mbappé?

Football – Mercato – PSG
Linked to PSG until June 2022, Kylian Mbappé is very far from an extension and seems to have his eyes on Real Madrid. Nevertheless, a possible arrival of Zinedine Zidane could allow the club of the capital to revive in this file.
High priority of Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé was the subject of an offensive Florentino Perez in the last moments of the summer transfer window, but the PSG quickly realized that his star was not for sale. However, Kylian Mbappé revealed this week that he had communicated internally his decision to pack up, while his contract runs until June 2022. “ I asked to leave, because from the moment I didn’t want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement “, recognised Kylian Mbappé in an interview with RMC. Now the PSG hopes to be able to convince his number 7 to extend before January 1, the date from which the latter will be authorized to engage with the club of his choice for the 2022/23 season, but the capital club is leaving from afar . ” What can make me stay at PSG? We are far from it, since I wanted to leave this summer. I’m not going to be the hypocrite and come and throw a bottle in the sea, like, “Oh, I don’t know.” “, confessed Kylian Mbappé. However, the PSG could have a strong argument to present in the coming months.
Zidane, a determining element for Mbappé?
According to information fromEl Nacional, the PSG would still be interested in Zinedine Zidane. The former coach of Real Madrid has been one of the main priorities of Qatari leaders for several years, and his arrival would always be considered within the club in the capital in the event of the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. And Zidane could then have a major role in the soap opera Mbappé. As the Catalan daily explains, the Ballon d’Or 1998 is one of the idols of the Bondynois, who could be tempted by an extension to the PSG if Zinedine Zidane was joining Paris. Yes Mauricio Pochettino had to be pushed towards the exit following disappointing results, Qatar could thus kill two birds with one stone by getting their hands on Zinedine Zidane and postponing the departure of Kylian Mbappé to the Real Madrid, especially since the player’s entourage would already encourage him to extend his lease with the PSG. Asked by readers of Parisian, Fayza The husband, mother of Kylian Mbappé, also admits that discussions are still underway with the club management: “ We are currently discussing with PSG and things are going well. I even had Leonardo last night (this Monday). After that, will we come to a way out? »To be continued.