Mercato: Newcastle, Inter … OM involved in a sensational project with Saudi Arabia?

After long months of waiting, Newcastle was bought by the Saudi Arabia Sovereign Fund (PIF). And the OM, whose name is also circulating for a sale, could well be indirectly concerned.

Despite Frank McCourt’s many denials, sales rumors surrounding theOM are incessant. And for good reason, the Marseille club would have been close to being sold to the holding of the Saudi prince Al-Walid bin Talal. But nothing is done for the moment. Meanwhile, Newcastle has just been sold to the Saudi Arabia Sovereign Fund (PIF) piloted by the Crown Prince Mohammed ben salman. The Magpies thus become the richest club in the world since the wealth of the PIF is estimated at 400 billion euros, i.e. more than QSI (250 billion euros) with the PSG and that the Emirati owner of Manchester city, Sheikh Mansour at the head of a private fund in Abu Dhabi estimated at 30 billion euros. But’OM could well also be one of the big winners of this operation.





