Mercato: Newcastle, Inter … OM involved in a sensational project with Saudi Arabia?

Foot – Mercato – OM
After long months of waiting, Newcastle was bought by the Saudi Arabia Sovereign Fund (PIF). And the OM, whose name is also circulating for a sale, could well be indirectly concerned.
Despite Frank McCourt’s many denials, sales rumors surrounding theOM are incessant. And for good reason, the Marseille club would have been close to being sold to the holding of the Saudi prince Al-Walid bin Talal. But nothing is done for the moment. Meanwhile, Newcastle has just been sold to the Saudi Arabia Sovereign Fund (PIF) piloted by the Crown Prince Mohammed ben salman. The Magpies thus become the richest club in the world since the wealth of the PIF is estimated at 400 billion euros, i.e. more than QSI (250 billion euros) with the PSG and that the Emirati owner of Manchester city, Sheikh Mansour at the head of a private fund in Abu Dhabi estimated at 30 billion euros. But’OM could well also be one of the big winners of this operation.
Newcastle could take inspiration from City Group
Indeed, for the media City AM. Simon chadwick, Eurasian sports specialist and director of the Center for the Eurasian Sports Industry at Emlyon Business School spoke out on the ambitions of the PIF with Newcastle and he is considering the possibility of the Saudis imitating Manchester city who created an empire with his City Group which therefore owns the Citizens, but also nine other clubs: New York City FC, Melbourne city fc, Yokohama F. Marinos, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque, Sichuan Jiuniu FC, Mumbai City FC, Lommel SK and theESTAC Troyes. Therefore, Abu Dhabi is present all over the world thanks to its many satellite clubs. And the PIF could think of doing the same with Newcastle. Simon chadwick recalls that many rumors have recently reported an interest of the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund for the purchase of theOM who could therefore, as theInter Milan. THE’OM would therefore not be the flagship club of a powerful investor but could be part of a huge galaxy like the City Group. One thing is certain, the arrival of Saudi Arabia, after Abu Dhabi and Qatar, will once again reshuffle the cards in the football economy.