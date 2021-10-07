Mercato: Saudi Arabia is going to invest in a club but …

Zapping Goal! Football club

The fantasy of selling OM to Saudi Arabia has been around for over a year. And even if the club has stabilized since Pablo Longoria took over from Jacques-Henri Eyraud last winter, some insiders continued to assure that the kingdom was going to buy the club from Frank McCourt. Only, according to the latest news, if the Saudis are going to invest in football, it will not be in France, but in England!

We remember that a year ago, they made a proposal to buy Newcastle. But this buyout had to receive the approval of other Premier League clubs. However, beIN Sports had pressured them to refuse. Indeed, the Qatari channel was blocked by Saudi Arabia and victim of piracy because of the diplomatic war between the two nations. But the hatchet has been buried, at least as far as beIN is concerned, now broadcast in the Saudi kingdom. The last obstacle to the takeover of Newcastle has been lifted. It is therefore the Magpies who should benefit from the billions of petro-dollars!

Major Obstacle in Saudi Arabia’s Bid to Buy Newcastle Removed – (NB doesn’t mean there aren’t other obstacles) https://t.co/vi9qsBWLEE

– tariq panja (@tariqpanja) October 6, 2021