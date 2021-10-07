Metroid Dread: Our 8-minute opinion on the Nintendo Switch pearl!

Almost 20 years since the last episode, do you realize? Oh joy, the Metroid saga welcomes a newcomer with Metroid Dread… And you will not be disappointed!

Story

While there was a returning Metroid Prime spin-off series, the main storyline of the platform and exploration action game series hadn’t seen a new 2D installment since 2002, with Fusion. And the time seemed pretty darn long! Metroid Dread was first announced in 2005, then set aside by Nintendo to finally land on our Switch in 2021. We therefore find the bounty hunter Samus Aran who goes to the planet ZDR, where very nasty X parasites seem have been identified. Sacred bad news given that she had yet eradicated this intergalactic threat in the previous episode.

Gameplay

As soon as she arrives, she takes a deep beating from a Chozo warrior, loses most of her powers and must therefore find her way back to her ship. We start very strong… With the controller in hand, we are immediately won over by what is one of Metroid Dread’s greatest strengths: the gameplay. The bounty hunter’s fluidity of movement is simply exquisite. She runs fast, jumps with flexibility and agility and shoots monsters in all directions, whether sliding or hanging on a platform, and this from the first minutes of the game when we have yet to recover any new ability. .

Indeed, Metroid Dread is a Metroidvania, it is a genre that the Metroid series invented, and which consists of exploring an open universe by regularly recovering new powers. These powers help us become stronger, in addition to allowing us to reach new areas. As it stands, Metroid Dread is one of the stallions of the genre, with secret passages in all directions and an architecture that resembles Gruyere. Fortunately there is the map to get by, otherwise it would be very complicated … In fact, you have to regularly find new routes by triggering mechanisms and probing the walls in search of invisible holes.

However, do not think that the game lets us roam ZDR’s basements in peace. We are a long way from the picnic exit. The threats are numerous with increasingly strong enemies against which we can use a more classy parry. The timing is tight, but it is possible. Everything gets complicated when you deal with EMMI, sentinel robots that roam areas in search of Samus. Because of their impenetrable armor, it is impossible to attack them and you have to be content to flee into real parts of the cat and mouse. Getting caught is almost always synonymous with immediate death. The idea is to use Samus’ agility to get away, or to use some temporary powers. Of course, we’re not going to spoil the surprise for you, but there are different EMMIs with different abilities, and the remarkable tension of those many encounters makes this Metroid Dread all the salt.





Atmosphere

It must be said that in Metroid Dread, as in all episodes of the series, the tension is palpable. The music is both discreet and brutal, which adds to the initial heavy atmosphere. Every time we walk into a room, we don’t know what will fall on us, especially since it is often a difficult fight like a tough enemy or a boss. Basically non-stop action. In short, exhilarating battles, an impeccable atmosphere, 2D exploration built to perfection, what more could you ask for? Well, that’s exactly where Metroid Dread gets to do even better.

Interest

Because indeed, while it seems to pose a very precise structure, it manages to break its own design in the middle of the adventure, thanks to events that we will be careful not to spoil you. Breaking up the monotony before it even arises is what separates good games from great games. Although the adventure is intended to be rather short, allow less than 10 hours to complete it if you are used to the genre, it is so intense that you want to enjoy it again, which can be done via the difficult mode that we unlock at the end. Note, however, that finishing the game with 100% of the items picked up is another story. Some are real puzzles that require not only work on your neurons, but also on your fingers because they require a perfect mastery of the character.

Graphics

In short, enough about the gameplay of Metroid Dread, and let’s leave room for the visuals. To be honest, we weren’t convinced by the artistic direction of the game when it was first presented, but once the game is done in its entirety, we can salute the work of the Mercury Steam studio which has achieved something remarkable. Of course, we can’t really show you the most beautiful areas later in the game, but yes, we swear, there are pretty panoramas in fact. We note that the background has received a certain more than appreciable care, especially if you play on an OLED Switch in portable mode.

Conclusion

Last but not least, fans of the series will no doubt be surprised by some scriptwriting revelations, especially on Samus Aran. Even if the staging is a little wobbly, one of the only criticisms that can be made to the title, the game is sufficient in itself and even offers a good surprise a little before the end.

In short, Metroid Dread is quite simply exceptional and well deserves that you immerse yourself in the adventure. It is believed that you have now fully understood its qualities. For all these reasons, we give it a score of 18/20.

Metroid Dread is released on October 08, 2021, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.