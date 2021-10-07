MG Marvel R Award (2022). The range of electric family SUV unveiled

MG Motor, which already has the ZS EV in its catalog, adds the Marvel R to its range of 100% electric SUVs. The range and prices of this newcomer, as imposing as a Peugeot 5008, have just been unveiled. The entrance ticket starts at € 39,990. It is one of the cheapest “zero emission exhaust” family SUVs on the market with the Aiways U5.



Three finishes for the Marvel R

The Marvel R range consists of three finishes: Comfort, Luxury and Performance. As standard, the SUV benefits from a very complete equipment including dual-zone air conditioning, electrically adjustable seats with black imitation leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, an electric tailgate or even digital meters (12.3 inches) and a 14-inch multimedia screen.

The endowment in driving aids is also very rich with adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitoring system, intelligent high beams or even a panel recognition device. What remains for the other finishes? To be honest, not much ! The intermediate level is enriched with a 360-degree camera, a connected GPS, heated / ventilated seats or even 19-inch rims. As for the top of the range, it gains a Bose audio system and four-wheel drive. The catalog does not have any options, not even for paints, of which there are four (Prism Blue, Kirin Gray, Pearl White, Pebble Black).



Two power levels

The “Performance” finish is indeed the only one to be able to benefit from the all-wheel drive. Moreover, it necessarily involves using the 288 hp (212 kW) engine, the most powerful and efficient in the catalog (4.9 s on 0 to 100 km / h). On the other hand, it is not he who offers the best autonomy with a reserve of 370 km against 402 km for the 180 hp (132 kW) version.

These two-wheel drive variants are also those that benefit from the best ecological bonus: € 6,000, thanks to their selling price of less than € 45,000. This aid will be reduced to € 5,000 from 1er January 2022. To be sure to benefit from the most advantageous financial boost, you must order your vehicle before December 31, 2021 and be sure to be billed before March 31, 2022. The 288 hp Marvel R is eligible for a bonus of € 2,000 until the end of the year, € 1,000 beyond.

MG Mavel R Award (October 2021)

Autonomy Comfort Luxury Performance 180 hp (132 kW) 2WD 402 km € 39,990 € 44,990 – 288 hp (212 kW) 4WD 370 km – – € 48,990

As usual at MG, the prices of the Marvel R are competitive with a rich equipment from the entry-level finish. For comparison:

a Aiways U5 is 39 300 €

a VW ID.4 appears at € 42,100 (170 hp – 2WD – 345 km)

a Kia EV6 requires at least € 47,990 (229 hp – 2WD – 528 km)

a Ford Mustang Mach E starts at € 48,990 (269 hp – 2WD – 440 km)



MG Marvel R equipment detail

Comfort

7 airbags

Front and rear parking sensors

18 inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Rain and light sensor

LED headlights

Electric tailgate

Electric mirrors, heated with automatic folding

Dual-zone air conditioning

V2L system (the vehicle serves as a generator to plug in electronic devices)

Keyless entry and start

Power driver and passenger seats

Black faux leather upholstery

12.3 inch digital counter

14 inch touchscreen

4 USB ports

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Driving aids: adaptive cruise control, intelligent management of high beams, speed-compliance assistance system, frontal collision warning, automatic emergency braking, multi-collision preventive braking, traffic jam assistant, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keeping Aid, Lane Change Warning, Emergency Lane Keeping, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Vehicle Traffic Warning, Drowsiness Warning.

Luxury (Comfort +)

360 ° camera

Induction charger

GPS with real-time updates

Hands-free automatic tailgate

19 inch rims

Leather upholstery

Heated and ventilated front seats

Performance (Luxury +)