Michaël Youn confides in his astonishing passion for passing the time

Since September 23, Michaël Youn is showing in a brand new fiction, La Fugueuse, on TF1, with a serious theme: the prostitution of minors. The actor plays the role of a father who discovers that his daughter is a prostitute, influenced by an older man. If viewers will be able to discover the outcome of this mini-series on October 21, they already seem amazed by Michaël Youn’s acting. To escape this heavy theme, the actor answered Nikos Aliagas’ questions for our Gala colleagues this Thursday, October 7 What was his last SMS? What is his first gesture before going out? What does he hate most of all or what is his shameful secret? He says it all, lightly!

Leave, therefore, to confess certain secrets a shame … “I am over 40 years old and I still fill the Panini albums of the World Cup … I know, it is shame”, answers Michaël Youn. The goal of these famous notebooks, always very popular, is to collect as many thumbnails as possible to complete a collection according to a theme. For the actor, it is therefore football that concerns him. But in the interview, Michaël Youn also discusses other subjects, and confides, for example, on confinement, or even on his role as a father. He admits it, for example he would never have believed to say one day to his daughter: “You are going to calm down, yes?”.





If he is surprised, the comedian has also managed to surprise his fans since the start of his career. It’s on the channel (…)

