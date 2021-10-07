Michaël Youn confides in his astonishing passion for passing the time

Michaël Youn answered Nikos Aliagas’ questions for Gala. He confided in his habits, confinement and revealed an unspeakable secret …
Since September 23, Michaël Youn is showing in a brand new fiction, The runaway, on TF1, with a serious theme: the prostitution of minors. The actor plays the role of a father who discovers that his daughter is a prostitute, influenced by an older man. If viewers will be able to discover the outcome of this mini-series on October 21, they already seem amazed by Michaël Youn’s acting. To escape this heavy theme, the actor answered questions from Nikos Aliagas for our colleagues from Gala vsth Thursday, October 7 What was his last text message? What is his first gesture before going out? What does he hate most of all or what is his shameful secret? He says it all, lightly!
“It’s shame”
Leaves, therefore, to confess certain secrets a shame … “I am over 40 and I still fill the Panini albums of the World Cup… I know, it’s a shame “, answers Michaël Youn. The goal of these famous notebooks, always very popular, is to collect as many thumbnails as possible to complete a collection according to a theme. For the actor, it is therefore football that concerns him. But in the interview, Michaël Youn also discusses other subjects, and confides, for example, on confinement, or even on his role as a father. He admits it, for example he would never have thought to say one day to his daughter: “You’ll calm down, yes?”.
Michaël Youn and his many talents
If he is surprised, the comedian has also managed to surprise his fans since the start of his career. It’s on the M6 channel in the Morning Live that Michaël Youn made himself known to the general public with his sketches and his famous megaphone. Since then, he has established himself in cinema with his own films such as Fatal, The Eleven Commandments or more recently Divorce Club with Arnaud Ducret. In recent years, Michaël Youn has proven that he can be as good in comedies as he is in dramatic films. A few weeks ago, he was also in the casting of the miniseries A French affair which adapted to the screen the famous news item about the murder of little Grégory.