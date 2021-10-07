Michalak approached as consultant, Collazo maintained for the moment

INFO RMC SPORT – The former international opener Frédéric Michalak should join the staff of the RCT in December as a consultant. A club that he knows well for having played there as a player from 2012 to 2016. Manager Patrice Collazo, for his part, retains the confidence of its president Bernard Lemaitre who will take stock after the next two days of Top 14.

Toulon has been going through hectic weeks behind the scenes. Eleventh in the Top 14 with already three defeats in five days, the Var club has made a particularly disappointing start to the season, both in the game and in the results. Many point to the responsibility of Patrice Collazo. Can the RCT manager, under contract until 2025, pay the price? This is obviously the whole question that the supporters are asking themselves.

No strong decision will be taken this week, before the meeting against Brive on Saturday in Mayol, even if internal meetings are scheduled. The players, them, would in any case be tired as reported to us by several sources. But then ? For the moment, Bernard Lemaitre maintains his confidence in his head coach. The next two days of the championship (two receptions against Brive and Racing) will weigh heavily on the other hand. The president, unhappy with the situation, will then take stock in two weeks. He should confirm this during a speech on Thursday to discuss the general situation of the club. This does not prevent the Toulon leaders from studying avenues for reflection, and in particular from broadening the technical framework.





Michalak and Toulon want to work together

According to information from RMC Sport, Frédéric Michalak should complete the staff of the RCT this winter. Currently in his fortnight in his hotel room in Australia, the former international opening half with 77 selections should, from December, occupy a role of consultant a few days a week in the harbor. His name had also circulated in Toulouse to replace the South African technician Alan-Basson Zondagh, but it is in Toulon that Michalak should return to the Top 14. The contract has not yet been signed but discussions are very advanced. Both parties want to work together.

“It is not sure whether it is Toulouse, he also admits this Wednesday to our colleagues from the Parisian. I am in contact with other clubs, it will be decided very soon. What is certain, c ‘is that it will not be a full-time coaching position, but rather consulting, two and a half days a week, to help a club to structure itself towards high performance. ” After giving a hand to the Sydney Roosters but also to the XV of France this summer in Australia, Michalak is preparing to return to Toulon, where he played as a player from 2012 to 2016.