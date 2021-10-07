Michel Sarran absent from “Top Chef”, the first photo of the shoot makes people react

TELEVISION – Goodbye Michel, hello Glenn. The chef Hélène Darroze posted this Wednesday, October 7, two first photos of the shooting of the new season of “Top Chef”, cult cooking show from M6. The opportunity to present the new team of brigade leaders made up this year of Hélène Darroze, Philippe Etchebest, Paul Pairet and Glenn Viel, replacing chef Michel Sarran. The four new chefs pose (almost) all smiles, on the set of the show, illuminated in red, which Hélène Darroze did not fail to point out. She sees it as a sign of her victory: “You will notice that the decor has already chosen the colors of the red brigade… as a precursor sign”.

But it was not the chef’s potential victory that made her subscribers react the most. The departure of Michel Sarran left a bitter taste to viewers who took advantage of Hélène Daroze’s post to regret the Toulouse chef, as you can see from the comments below.

Instagram / @helenedarroze Comments under the photo of Hélène Darroze

Some Internet users even go so far as to say that they will not watch this season of “Top Chef” without Michel Sarran.

Michel Sarran, present alongside Philippe Etchebest, Hélène Darroze and recently Paul Pairet in the Top Chef jury since 2015, was ousted by M6 at the end of the summer. He had announced his departure in a video posted on his Instagram account. The leader of the yellow brigade was an essential member of the jury team. “Top chef was part of my life. It will create an abyssal void ”he confided to the Parisian. But while most comments are sorry for Chef Sarran’s absence, some still welcome Chef Glenn Viel.

