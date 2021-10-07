Michelin boss’s mandate renewed for four years

It is not a surprise but, in the tradition of Michelin, without flons and announced well in advance: Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot will continue their mission at the head of the world group for four years, after the end of the mandate in course in May 2022. The company announced this Tuesday in a press release.

It was the Auxiliary Management Company (Sages), in its capacity as non-managing general partner of the Compagnie Générale des Establishments Michelin (CGEM), chaired by Vincent Montagne, which took this decision with the unanimous agreement of the Supervisory Board. , which met in July.

Four more years from May 2022

The mandates of Florent Menegaux, general partner manager, and Yves Chapot, non-general manager, will be renewed for four years from the end of the current mandate, scheduled at the end of the next ordinary general meeting of shareholders, on May 13, 2022.

Florent Menegaux, president of the group since May 2019, and his number 2 Yves Chapot, financial director, will thus be reappointed until the first half of 2026.

Michelin and Clermont, a common destiny: cross interview with Olivier Bianchi and Florent Menegaux

The Sages and the Supervisory Board thus salute “the quality of the work accomplished by the management team and testify to their confidence in Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot to successfully pursue the implementation of the strategic plan ” Michelin in motion ” presented. last April ”.

Michelin is charting a new path until 2030

Patrice Campo

patrice.campo@centrefrance.com